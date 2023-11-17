Christmas on Broadway Takes Center Stage Tonight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The 19th edition of Christmas on Broadway takes center stage this evening. The event which spans the better part of two decades has become a pillar to the community just south of downtown along the Broadway corridor and now also serves as the kickoff to WOWO’s Penny Pitch campaign, which sees its 76th renewal this year with proceeds of this year’s campaign benefitting Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana.

Festivities along Broadway with a parade featuring a marching band, as well as Santa and Mrs. Claus get underway shortly after 5:30 P.M. all culminating with the lighting of the 40-foot blue spruce shortly after 6 P.M.

WOWO’s Pat Miller will broadcast live from the Broadway Plaza this afternoon from 3 P.M. to 6 P.M. encompassing the events of the evening as well.