Next Step In New Jail Construction Moves Forward

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Allen County Council members have approved the next step toward constructing a new jail. Funding plans for a new Allen County Jail are estimated to cost around $316 million according to The Journal Gazette and continued towards the next step Thursday. Allen County Council members approved the measure on a 4-3 vote which is the next step needed for a bond agreement to pay for the jail to be built at 2911 Meyer Road.

The council previously created a correctional local income tax at 0.11% and pledged $30 million from the county’s cash balance, $15 million from federal American Rescue Plan Act funds and an annual 0.04% of the existing economic development income tax funds.