Fort Wayne Data Center Annexation Plans Make Progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Plans for a proposed data center for a Fortune 100 company to be located in Allen County will be moving forward. 21Alive reports that members of the Allen County Plan Commission met Thursday to discuss the annexation of county land to the City of Fort Wayne.

The annexation is part of “Project Zodiac,” a data center that looks to be built with the annexation of 728 acres of land is in the southeast part of the county. Portions of the land are zoned in Allen County and the City of New Haven.

With approval from both city and county, the land would be moved into Fort Wayne City limits. A vote was also taken to vacate and close a portion of East Paulding Road, which passed unanimously.

Residents who attended the meeting expressed their frustration with the decision.