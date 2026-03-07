Cinderella Dress Day Offers Free Dresses, Accessories

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Cinderella Dress Day is offering free dresses and accessories for young women.

Girls in grades 7-12 can choose a free dress, pair of shoes, jewelry, makeup and health information.

It’s happening at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum Conference Center on March 22 from 8 to 3.

There will be thousands of dresses and accessories to be chosen from, with dresses ranging from 0 to 30.

It’s a popular event, normally causing a long line for admission. However, this year there will be “golden tickets” hidden around Fort Wayne, allowing guests to skip to the drong of the line.

More information will be posted on the Cinderella Dress Day social media pages.