Keep Your Devices Safe: Juice Jacking Threats Target Holiday Travelers

DETROIT, Mich. (WOWO) — Cybersecurity experts are warning Michigan travelers to be careful when using public USB charging stations this holiday season. A scam known as “juice jacking” can allow hackers to steal personal data or install malware through compromised charging ports or cables.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport says all its public charging stations are power-only and not connected to any data networks, but travelers should still inspect ports and report suspicious activity. Experts recommend using personal chargers, AC outlets, portable batteries, or charge-only cables from trusted suppliers.

“Malware from a compromised USB port can freeze your device or secretly transfer personal data and passwords to cybercriminals,” said Doug Witten, assistant professor of computer science at Wayne State University. He also suggested using a VPN to encrypt traffic and keeping devices updated to patch security vulnerabilities.

According to Bridge Michigan – Other cyber threats, such as rogue wireless hotspots and man-in-the-middle attacks, are more common than juice jacking and harder to detect.

Michigan Attorney General’s office advises travelers to avoid public USB stations, carry portable chargers, and always choose “charge only” when prompted on your device.