DeKalb County Data Breach

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana residents are being made aware of a data breach that may have included some personal information.

The DeKalb County Board of County Commissioners say they were made aware of unusual activity on its network between August 21 and September 25 of 2025.

According to 21 Alive News, information on the network may have been copied by an unauthorized person.

Names, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers and driver’s license numbers may have been copied.

Credit monitoring and identity protection services are being offered to those who may have been affected.

You can call 1-844-953-2377 with any questions.

