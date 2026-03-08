March 8, 2026
Local News

DeKalb County Data Breach

by Alyssa Foster0
unsplash.com

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Indiana residents are being made aware of a data breach that may have included some personal information. 

The DeKalb County Board of County Commissioners say they were made aware of unusual activity on its network between August 21 and September 25 of 2025. 

According to 21 Alive News, information on the network may have been copied by an unauthorized person. 

Names, Social Security numbers, financial account numbers and driver’s license numbers may have been copied. 

Credit monitoring and identity protection services are being offered to those who may have been affected. 

You can call 1-844-953-2377 with any questions. 

Click HERE for more information.

Related posts

Ohio Man and Woman Admit to Sexual Exploitation and Distribution of Child Pornography

Brian Ford

Fort Wayne Police Investigating Vehicle into a Tree Accident

Kayla Blakeslee

Eagle Marsh Nature Preserve grows by 35 acres

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.