CIPF Fund For Brian Elliot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Central Indiana Police Foundation says they will host the family-approved fund to support the family of Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night.

Elliott was responding to a domestic situation. That’s when investigators believe he was shot and killed by Kenneth Johnson. Johnson was later taken into custody.

Donations may be made online at: https://cipf.foundation/in-memory-of-beech-grove-officer-brian-elliott/. The Foundation says they will also be happy to pass along notes or cards for the family and get those to them.

Or you can mail a check to:

Central IN Police Foundation

1525 Shelby Street

Indianapolis, IN 46203

Check should be made out to ‘Central IN Police Foundation’

Memo: Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund