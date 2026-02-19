CIPF Fund For Brian Elliot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Central Indiana Police Foundation says they will host the family-approved fund to support the family of Beech Grove Police Officer Brian Elliott, who was killed in the line of duty Monday night.
Elliott was responding to a domestic situation. That’s when investigators believe he was shot and killed by Kenneth Johnson. Johnson was later taken into custody.
Donations may be made online at: https://cipf.foundation/in-memory-of-beech-grove-officer-brian-elliott/. The Foundation says they will also be happy to pass along notes or cards for the family and get those to them.
Or you can mail a check to:
Central IN Police Foundation
1525 Shelby Street
Indianapolis, IN 46203
Check should be made out to ‘Central IN Police Foundation’
Memo: Officer Brian Elliott Memorial Fund