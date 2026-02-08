Citilink Adds Accessibility Feature

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two Citilink bus stops have added displays to show riders when the next bus is coming.

The monitors have been added to stops at The League and Turnstone. It displays a schedule for the next three stops and real-time tracking for the bus on its way.

Input from 2022 led to the addition, with Citilink saying it’s an attempt at accessibility.

Citilink is now looking for funding and/or partnerships that would allow them to add the feature at additional sites.

