February 8, 2026
Local News

Citilink Adds Accessibility Feature

by Alyssa Foster0
Photo Supplied/Citilink

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Two Citilink bus stops have added displays to show riders when the next bus is coming.

The monitors have been added to stops at The League and Turnstone. It displays a schedule for the next three stops and real-time tracking for the bus on its way.

Input from 2022 led to the addition, with Citilink saying it’s an attempt at accessibility.

Citilink is now looking for funding and/or partnerships that would allow them to add the feature at additional sites.

For information, click HERE. 

Related posts

Fort Wayne company shifts to making ventilators

Darrin Wright

Fatal crash in DeKalb County claims the life of one

Brian Ford

Man killed in shootout with Wabash police

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.