Fort Wayne High School Students Walk Out Of School To Protest ICE

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Several Fort Wayne high school students walked out of school on Friday to protest immigration enforcement.

Fort Wayne Community Schools says all five high schools had students gather for discussions regarding the matter, and some students at South Side and Northrop high schools left the buildings to protest off school grounds.

Student-organizers at South Side stated that around 125 students gathered in the auditorium to protest. They say about 50 students walked out of school with signs displaying messages protesting Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Students at Northrop also marched along East Cook and Coldwater roads, holding signs and chanting, protesting ICE.

Fort Wayne Community Schools officials have stated that students who left the school property unauthorized may be subject to consequences under the FWCS attendance policy.

A statement from the district claimed that they understand that peaceful expression and civic engagement can be learning experiences, but they have to prioritize student safety and supervision.