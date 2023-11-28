Citilink to offer free rides on Saturdays in December

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Citilink will offer free rides on Saturdays throughout December.

Those requiring Citilink ACCESS services must schedule their rides in advance by using the Citilink

Access app or by calling 260-432-4546 until 5:00 PM the day before.

John Metzinger, General Manager and CEO at Citilink, expressed enthusiasm about this initiative.

“The holiday season is a time for giving, and we want to give back to our community by offering free

fares on Saturdays throughout December. We hope this gesture brings joy to our passengers and

encourages everyone to explore the city and create wonderful memories during this festive time.”

Passengers are encouraged to check fwcitilink.com for route details, schedules, and any

additional information related to Free Fare Saturdays.