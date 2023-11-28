Van Wert Outdoorsmen Association to hold Pearl Harbor match

VAN WERT, Ohio (WOWO) – The Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Association will be hosting its annual Pearl Harbor Commemorative Match to remember the nation’s heroes.

The Van Wert Independent reports that the match is set for this Saturday morning at the Van Wert County Outdoorsmen Club, starting at 9:45.

If you don’t have a rifle, the club has M-1 rifles to loan out to the public to use in this match, but all military rifles are allowed.

The target fee to participate is $5.

Those without experience can also attend the pre-match clinic starting at 9:15.

For more information, check out vwoutdoorsmen.com or call (419) 203-8662.