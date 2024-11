FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne leaders held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate a new sewer tunnel.

The city says the tunnel is intended to protect rivers from combined sewer overflows. The tunnel and its connecting parts became operational yesterday to keep nearly 900 million gallons of combined sewage out of the river annually.

The tunnel is five miles long and 220 feet below ground level.

The $200 million project took more than seven years to complete.