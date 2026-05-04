Indiana Fever, WOWO Announce Broadcast Agreement for 2026 Season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The Indiana Fever and WOWO have reached a new broadcast agreement that will bring every game of the 2026 season to fans across Northeast Indiana, becoming the first radio affiliate under the Fever Radio Network ahead of the likes of Louisville and Bloomington.

Under the new affiliate partnership, WOWO will carry all 44 Indiana Fever regular season games, along with the entire postseason, exclusively on 92.3 FM.

The agreement strengthens WOWO’s growing commitment to women’s sports and gives Fever fans throughout the Fort Wayne area a dedicated home for live play-by-play coverage during what is expected to be one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history.

The Fever continue to see national attention surge behind a star-studded roster that includes 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year Caitlin Clark, veteran guard Sophie Cunningham, All-Star forward Aliyah Boston, and sharpshooter Lexie Hull.

WOWO’s Asst. Program Director, Josh Williams, says, “This exciting partnership reflects the increasing demand for Fever basketball across our region. We are excited to be the landing spot in our neck of the woods for fans to come and hear every game throughout the season, whether that be in their homes, cars or on their phones.”

Fans will be able to hear pregame coverage, live game broadcasts, and postseason action exclusively on WOWO 92.3 FM throughout the 2026 campaign.

A familiar voice to the Fort Wayne area will be back on the airwaves as well. Former Fort Wayne TinCaps radio play-by-play announcer John Nolan will be heading into his 2nd year at the helm calling games for the Indiana Fever. Nolan said, “We’re elated to bring Fever basketball to listeners in WOWOland. The Fever are the hottest brand in the WNBA with championship aspirations this year, while WOWO is an iconic and award-winning station, so this is a natural match. And personally, I’m so glad to be on the air again around the Fort Wayne area, which has a special place in my heart.”

Additional broadcast details, including special features and events, are expected to be announced ahead of the regular season opener on May 9th. Fans can check the Indiana Fever landing page on WOWO’s website for team news, tickets and full broadcast schedule.

The 2026 season marks another major step forward for the Fever as the franchise looks to build on recent success and continue its rise as one of the WNBA’s premier teams.