Indiana Law Enforcement Take to Dunkin’ Rooftops May 15 to Support Special Olympics Athletes

INDIANA (WOWO): Law enforcement officers across the state will once again take to the rooftops — and parking lots — of Dunkin’ locations for a cause that blends community engagement with fundraising. On Friday, May 15, nearly 50 agencies will participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop event in partnership with Special Olympics Indiana and Dunkin’, raising money and awareness for athletes with intellectual disabilities.
From 5 a.m. to noon (with some Indianapolis locations operating from 6 to 10 a.m.), officers will be stationed in, around, and atop Dunkin’ stores, encouraging customers to donate. The event supports more than 20,000 athletes across Indiana who train and compete year-round at no cost through Special Olympics programs.
Those who contribute will receive a coupon for a free donut, while donations of $10 or more earn a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.
Since its inception, Cop on a Rooftop events in Indiana have raised more than $125,000 for Special Olympics Indiana, reflecting strong community support and ongoing collaboration between law enforcement and local residents.
Media outlets and community members are encouraged to attend. Officers and Special Olympics athletes will be available for interviews at many locations. For more details, contact Joe Frollo at (260) 230-6515.
Participating Locations Across Indiana
Below is the full list of participating Dunkin’ locations and partnering agencies:
Batesville
904 State Road 229 — Batesville Police Department
Bloomington
300 S College Mall Road — Indiana University Police Department-Bloomington
Brownsburg
13 Commerce Drive — Brownsburg Police Department
Carmel
1305 S Range Line Road — Carmel Police Department
2560 E 146th St. — Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office
Cedar Lake
13302 Wicker Ave. — Cedar Lake Police Department
Connersville
300 W 30th St. — Connersville Police Department
Crown Point
1126 N Main St. — Crown Point Police Department
DeMotte
11781 W State Road 10 — DeMotte Police Department
Dyer
1371 Joliet St. — Dyer Police Department
Elkhart
335 County Road 6 E — Elkhart Police Department
Evansville
850 N Green River Road — Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office
Ferdinand
460 Main St. — Dubois County Sheriff’s Office
Fort Wayne
5767 St. Joe Road — Fort Wayne Police Department
9821 Lima Road — Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post
Gary
6060 W Ridge Road — Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Greendale
448 Dunkin’ Drive — Greendale Police Department
Hammond
7410 Kennedy Ave. — Hammond Police Department
7334 Indianapolis Blvd. — Hammond Police Department
Highland
8347 Kennedy Ave. — Highland Police Department
Indianapolis
5435 East Thompson Road — Beech Grove Police Department
4851 North College Ave. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*
9926 E 79th St. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*
7950 S Emerson Ave. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*
6881 Michigan Road — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*
7015 S. Kentucky Ave. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*
10849 E Washington St. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*
9910 Pendleton Pike — Pendleton Correctional Complex
8134 East Southport Road — Southport Police Department
(*Indianapolis Metro Police Department locations will collect donations from 6 to 10 a.m.)
Jasper
3085 Newton St. — Dubois County Sheriff’s Office
Lafayette
4901 State Route 26 E — Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office
Lowell
1660 East Commercial Ave. — Lowell Police Department
Merrillville
2050 W. 81st Ave. — Merrillville Police Department
Mishawaka
5325 Grape Road — Osceola Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department
Munster
8235 Calumet Ave. — Munster Police Department
Plainfield
2120 Stafford Road — Plainfield Police Department
Plymouth
2124 North Michigan St. — Indiana State Police-Bremen
Saint John
9405 Wicker Ave. — Saint John Police Department
Schererville
275 U.S. Hwy 30 — Schererville Police Department
1695 U.S. Route 41 — Schererville Police Department
South Bend
52931 State Route 933 — St. Joseph County Police Department
Terre Haute
2424 S 3rd St. — Local law enforcement led by Vigo County Sheriff’s Office
Valparaiso
1651 Morthland Drive — Valparaiso University Police Department
Warsaw
2234 E Center St. — Warsaw Police Department
West Harrison
27968 State Route 1 — West Harrison Police Department and St Leon Police Department
West Lafayette
2831 U.S. 52 W. — West Lafayette Police Department
Westfield
950 Tournament Trail — Westfield Police Department
Winfield
7955 E 108th Ave. — Winfield Police Department
Zionsville
6842 Whitestown Pkwy. — Whitestown Police Department
Special Olympics Indiana is part of the global Special Olympics movement founded by the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation. The organization promotes inclusion through sports, empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to lead active, healthy, and fulfilling lives.
As Hoosiers grab their morning coffee on May 15, they’ll also have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact — supporting athletes, strengthening community ties, and proving that sometimes, the best way to serve is from the rooftop.