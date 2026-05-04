Indiana Law Enforcement Take to Dunkin’ Rooftops May 15 to Support Special Olympics Athletes

INDIANA (WOWO): Law enforcement officers across the state will once again take to the rooftops — and parking lots — of Dunkin’ locations for a cause that blends community engagement with fundraising. On Friday, May 15, nearly 50 agencies will participate in the annual Cop on a Rooftop event in partnership with Special Olympics Indiana and Dunkin’, raising money and awareness for athletes with intellectual disabilities.

From 5 a.m. to noon (with some Indianapolis locations operating from 6 to 10 a.m.), officers will be stationed in, around, and atop Dunkin’ stores, encouraging customers to donate. The event supports more than 20,000 athletes across Indiana who train and compete year-round at no cost through Special Olympics programs.

Those who contribute will receive a coupon for a free donut, while donations of $10 or more earn a coupon for a free medium hot coffee.

Since its inception, Cop on a Rooftop events in Indiana have raised more than $125,000 for Special Olympics Indiana, reflecting strong community support and ongoing collaboration between law enforcement and local residents.

Media outlets and community members are encouraged to attend. Officers and Special Olympics athletes will be available for interviews at many locations. For more details, contact Joe Frollo at (260) 230-6515.

Participating Locations Across Indiana

Below is the full list of participating Dunkin’ locations and partnering agencies:

Batesville

904 State Road 229 — Batesville Police Department

Bloomington

300 S College Mall Road — Indiana University Police Department-Bloomington

Brownsburg

13 Commerce Drive — Brownsburg Police Department

Carmel

1305 S Range Line Road — Carmel Police Department

2560 E 146th St. — Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office

Cedar Lake

13302 Wicker Ave. — Cedar Lake Police Department

Connersville

300 W 30th St. — Connersville Police Department

Crown Point

1126 N Main St. — Crown Point Police Department

DeMotte

11781 W State Road 10 — DeMotte Police Department

Dyer

1371 Joliet St. — Dyer Police Department

Elkhart

335 County Road 6 E — Elkhart Police Department

Evansville

850 N Green River Road — Evansville Police Department and Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office

Ferdinand

460 Main St. — Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

Fort Wayne

5767 St. Joe Road — Fort Wayne Police Department

9821 Lima Road — Indiana State Police Fort Wayne Post

Gary

6060 W Ridge Road — Lake County Sheriff’s Office

Greendale

448 Dunkin’ Drive — Greendale Police Department

Hammond

7410 Kennedy Ave. — Hammond Police Department

7334 Indianapolis Blvd. — Hammond Police Department

Highland

8347 Kennedy Ave. — Highland Police Department

Indianapolis

5435 East Thompson Road — Beech Grove Police Department

4851 North College Ave. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*

9926 E 79th St. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*

7950 S Emerson Ave. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*

6881 Michigan Road — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*

7015 S. Kentucky Ave. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*

10849 E Washington St. — Indianapolis Metro Police Department*

9910 Pendleton Pike — Pendleton Correctional Complex

8134 East Southport Road — Southport Police Department

(*Indianapolis Metro Police Department locations will collect donations from 6 to 10 a.m.)

Jasper

3085 Newton St. — Dubois County Sheriff’s Office

Lafayette

4901 State Route 26 E — Tippecanoe Sheriff’s Office

Lowell

1660 East Commercial Ave. — Lowell Police Department

Merrillville

2050 W. 81st Ave. — Merrillville Police Department

Mishawaka

5325 Grape Road — Osceola Police Department and Mishawaka Police Department

Munster

8235 Calumet Ave. — Munster Police Department

Plainfield

2120 Stafford Road — Plainfield Police Department

Plymouth

2124 North Michigan St. — Indiana State Police-Bremen

Saint John

9405 Wicker Ave. — Saint John Police Department

Schererville

275 U.S. Hwy 30 — Schererville Police Department

1695 U.S. Route 41 — Schererville Police Department

South Bend

52931 State Route 933 — St. Joseph County Police Department

Terre Haute

2424 S 3rd St. — Local law enforcement led by Vigo County Sheriff’s Office

Valparaiso

1651 Morthland Drive — Valparaiso University Police Department

Warsaw

2234 E Center St. — Warsaw Police Department

West Harrison

27968 State Route 1 — West Harrison Police Department and St Leon Police Department

West Lafayette

2831 U.S. 52 W. — West Lafayette Police Department

Westfield

950 Tournament Trail — Westfield Police Department

Winfield

7955 E 108th Ave. — Winfield Police Department

Zionsville

6842 Whitestown Pkwy. — Whitestown Police Department

Special Olympics Indiana is part of the global Special Olympics movement founded by the Joseph P. Kennedy Jr. Foundation. The organization promotes inclusion through sports, empowering individuals with intellectual disabilities to lead active, healthy, and fulfilling lives.

As Hoosiers grab their morning coffee on May 15, they’ll also have the opportunity to make a meaningful impact — supporting athletes, strengthening community ties, and proving that sometimes, the best way to serve is from the rooftop.