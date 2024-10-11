City introduces ability to pay for metered parking through app

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Drivers in Fort Wayne can now pay for parking through a nationwide app.

The ParkMobile app is free and gives users the ability to pay for parking by entering the zone number posted on nearby signage directly into the app or website.

Over 4,000 cities in more than 20 countries already use the app, and City Clerk Lana Keesling says this brings Fort Wayne into a modern era.

“Today marks yet another advancement for convenience and accessibility in downtown metered parking,” Keesling said.