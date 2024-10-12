October 12, 2024
No injuries reported in south side house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – No injuries were reported in a house fire on Fort Wayne’s south side Saturday morning, but an investigation is underway.

The Fort Wayne Fire Department was dispatched to an abandoned residence in the 100 block of West Wildwood Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. Upon arrival, they found smoke coming from the front of the abandoned two-story home. 

The fire was under control within 20 minutes of crews arriving. However, heavy smoke, fire and water damage was caused. 

Reports say this is the second fire within a four month period at the abandoned house. The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

