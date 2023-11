FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne city offices will be closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday weekend. According to City of Fort Wayne officials, offices will be this Thursday, November 23, and Friday, November 24 for the Thanksgiving Holiday.

In addition city leaders say there will be no leaf collection on those days, and garbage and recycling collection will be pushed back one day, with Thursday’s collection on Friday and Friday’s collection on Saturday.