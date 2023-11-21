Steuben County sex offender at large

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating and apprehending a wanted registered sex offender.

43-year-old Aaron Harp failed to appear for a recent court hearing on charges of failure to register as a sex or violent offender and failure to register as a sex or violent offender with a previous conviction.

It is also believed that Harp has absconded and is currently non-compliant.

Aaron Harp is described as a 6-foot-4 white male, weighing about 185 pounds. He has black hair with a receding hairline, green eyes, and sometimes wears a goatee or beard that is graying. Harp also has tattoos on his left arm, back, chest, and right lower leg.

His last known address was on Market Street in Orland, Ind.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Aaron Harp is asked to contact the Steuben County Sheriff’s Office at 260-668-1000 Ext. 4000, Steuben County Crime Stoppers at 260-668-STOP, or your local law enforcement agency.