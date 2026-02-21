City Recognized For High Street CPTED Pilot Area Initiative

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The City of Fort Wayne is being recognized for their High Street CPTED Pilot Area initiative.

The Crime Prevention Through Environmental Design arims to create an environment that naturally discourages crime, making residents feel safer.

It all started as an idea after concerns were stared about the increasing criminal activity on High Street.

New curbs, sidewalks, crosswalks, lights, trees, murals and other improvements were added.

The City says they have seen approximately a 40% decrease in crime since the completion of the project.

Fort Wayne received the 2026 Project of the Year Award from the U.S. CPTED Association.