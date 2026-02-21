February 21, 2026
97.3 WMEE Family Expo Returns

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The 97.3 WMEE Family Expo returns to Fort Wayne today.

Families are invited to join them at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum for fun for all ages. 

They’ll have family-friendly fun, various prize opportunities and plenty of products and services to keep your family healthy, safe and organized this new year. 

It’s the area’s longest running Family Festival.

You can expect a Diaper Dash, magicians, hair and nail art, live animals, photo opportunities and so much more. 

It’s happening from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and is free for all to join.

