City to celebrate National Take a Hike Day on Sunday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – You’ll have the chance to join the city and celebrate Take a Hike Day on Sunday.

The celebration begins at 2 p.m. at the Pufferbelly Trailhead near the Parkview Family YMCA on Dawsons Creek Blvd. The hike will head south on the tree-lined Pufferbelly Trail for a 3-mile stroll.

Some tips for the hike from the city:

Wear comfortable shoes

Bring water

Dress in appropriate clothing for the weather

National Take a Hike Day was created in 1976 by the American Hiking Society as a reminder that hiking can be simple and accessible. It’s a call to connect with nature, step away from the daily grind and soak in the beauty of the outdoors.