November 13, 2024
Huntington County Man Gets Maximum Sentence For Killing His Grandma

by David Scheie0
Anthony Castleman Mugshot - Photo from Huntington County Sheriff's Office
HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) — Anthony Castleman was sentenced to 85 years in prison Wednesday for the 2023 murder of his grandma.

Jurors found Castleman guilty of killing his grandmother, Bernice ‘Dianna’ Eubank, 72, inside her home last November.

That was before leading investigators on a two-month manhunt before he was captured by authorities in Rochell, Georgia the day after Christmas.

An investigator testified that she was stabbed more than three dozen times.

Jurors spent about 10 minutes deliberating before delivering a guilty verdict.

