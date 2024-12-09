Civil case against former Indiana AG Hill dismissed

INDIANAPOLIS (NETWORK INDIANA) — The civil case against former Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has been dismissed.

The decision made by the court overseeing the case in Indianapolis was announced on Sunday. It is said that both parties involved in the case agreed to a dismissal. Hill’s civil trial was due to begin today with jury selection.

An Indiana lawmaker and three Indiana Statehouse staffers accused Hill of groping them and making lewd comments during a party in 2018. They then accused him of making defamatory statements after the accusations became public.

Hill has consistently denied all the accusations made against him by the four women.

Since then, Niki DaSilva, Samantha Lozano, Gabrielle McLemore, and former Rep. Maria Candelaria Reardon had been seeking damages in the case, but the plaintiffs had asked for multiple delays of the trial ever since filing the lawsuit.

On Friday, the judge denied any further delays in the case and said the trial would begin on Monday, Dec. 9 with jury selection. With the dismissal that trial is no longer happening.

Though Hill was never criminally charged, he was suspended from practicing law in Indiana for a period of time by the Indiana Supreme Court in 2020.

Since serving as Indiana attorney general, Hill has made unsuccessful bids for Indiana’s 2nd Congressional District seat and the Republican nomination in the 2024 governor’s race.