Penny Pitch raises $135K for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – WOWO’s 77th anniversary Penny Pitch raised a total of $135,346 for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne.

After two days at Parkview Field, the group will use the money to cover the cost of a brand-new home, built by members of the community.

Habitat builds homes through community support for low- to middle-income families and walks alongside qualified families through a holistic home-buying process. They also operate The Habitat ReStore, which is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center where sales support building Habitat homes. The organization has built nearly 350 local homes since 1986.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne can be found here.