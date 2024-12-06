December 5, 2024
Breaking News BannerLocal News

Click Here To Donate To The 77th Penny Pitch Radiothon

by Derek Decker0

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – This year’s WOWO Penny Pitch radiothon is now underway.

CALL (260) 918-2485 TO DONATE

CLICK TO DONATE

CLICK HERE FOR SILENT AUCTION 

Earlier this year, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne was named the recipient..

Habitat builds homes through community support for low- to middle-income families and walks alongside qualified families through a holistic home-buying process. They also operate The Habitat ReStore, which is a nonprofit home improvement store and donation center where sales support building Habitat homes.

The organization has built nearly 350 local homes since 1986.

The campaign is in its 77th year, which makes it the longest running local charity benefitting area families.

More information about Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne can be found here.

Related posts

$1,000 reward offered for info about suspected Marion bank robber

Saige Driver

FWPD officer saves 3-year-old from drowning

Derek Decker

City’s 311 Call Center Earns Top 50 Ranking from BenchmarkPortal

Kylie Havens

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.