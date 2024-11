FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — A Starbucks on the city’s south side has been shut down after the Allen County Department of Health found cockroaches inside.

The Southtown Crossing Starbucks failed multiple inspections over the last several weeks. During the most recent inspection, six live and two dead roaches were found in various traps throughout the store.

A sign outside states the location is temporarily closed. A reopening date is still unknown.