November 12, 2024
Local News

NACS approves teacher pay raise

by Derek Decker0
Photo Supplied/Northwest Allen County Schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools laid out its 10-year plan during a meeting on Monday night.

Superintendent Wayne Barker said nearly 6,400 students in the district use busses every day, making transportation an area where they’re restricted.

The district is hopeful a new transportation building will be built within the next decade and that they’re looking at adding turf to the school’s baseball fields.

Related posts

Fort Wayne to offer new Rental Assistance program

WOWO News

AWS Foundation announces first two scholarship recipients

Heather Starr

Citilink awarded $1.28 million to upgrade facilities

Ian Randall

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.