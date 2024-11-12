NACS approves teacher pay raise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Northwest Allen County Schools laid out its 10-year plan during a meeting on Monday night.
Superintendent Wayne Barker said nearly 6,400 students in the district use busses every day, making transportation an area where they’re restricted.
The district is hopeful a new transportation building will be built within the next decade and that they’re looking at adding turf to the school’s baseball fields.
In addition, the district approved a new teacher payment plan that includes a 1.3% raise on average.