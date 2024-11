FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A person is dead after being shot by police Sunday night.

Just before 11 p.m. Sunday, Fort Wayne police received a call about several individuals walking in the 4200 block of Avondale Drive with firearms. The suspects were allegedly making threats to shoot.

Multiple officers arrived on scene and at least one suspect that had a firearm failed to comply with verbal commands. Shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

The incident remains under investigation.