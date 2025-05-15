Colts Apologize For Posting “Insensitive” Video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — The Indianapolis Colts are apologizing for posting an “insensitive” schedule release video they sent out Wednesday night which involved a Miami Dolphis receiver.

“We removed our schedule release video because it exceeded our rights with Microsoft and included an insensitive clip involving Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill. We sincerely apologize to Microsoft and Tyreek.,” the Colts said in a statement.

The video showed Hill as a Dolphin swimming in the water only to be stopped by the Coast Guard while the Coast Guard used a siren. Hill was arrested in a traffic stop back in 2024.

“Should’ve left it up @Colts, this was funny,” Hill said on X Thursday morning.

All NFL teams released their own video of their 2025 NFL schedule when the schedule was announced Wednesday night. The Colts opted to go with a Minecraft theme, that had jabs at their opponents.

The Colts open the preseason against the Baltimore Ravens on August 7. They begin the regular season September 7 against the Miami Dolphins September 7.