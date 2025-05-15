May 15, 2025
Local News

Allen Superior Court Gets New Sound Technology

by Network Indiana0
(Source: https://goo.gl/aWpMF4 License: https://goo.gl/sZ7V7x)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Council approved $980,478 to install new sound technology in all 16 courtrooms at Allen Superior Court, raising the project cost to about $1.5 million.

Funding began in October 2024 with $427,000 for the first phase.

Officials tested the technology in one courtroom and started work on five more.

To avoid rising costs from tariffs on imported equipment, court leaders combined phases two and three.

Court Executive John McGauley said the upgrade addresses jurors’ repeated complaints about struggling to hear proceedings with the outdated system, which has been in use for over 20 years.

Related posts

Indiana Sees Number of Flu Deaths Jump to 30

Kayla Blakeslee

FW Area Gas Prices over 35 Cents/Gallon Lower than 1 Month Ago

WOWO News

Marion man dies in morning crash, three others injured

Brooklyne Beatty

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.