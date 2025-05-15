Allen Superior Court Gets New Sound Technology

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — The Allen County Council approved $980,478 to install new sound technology in all 16 courtrooms at Allen Superior Court, raising the project cost to about $1.5 million.

Funding began in October 2024 with $427,000 for the first phase.

Officials tested the technology in one courtroom and started work on five more.

To avoid rising costs from tariffs on imported equipment, court leaders combined phases two and three.

Court Executive John McGauley said the upgrade addresses jurors’ repeated complaints about struggling to hear proceedings with the outdated system, which has been in use for over 20 years.