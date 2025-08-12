Commissioner Turpin Joins Kayla on Fort Wayne’s Morning News

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Allen County Commissioners have unanimously approved zoning changes that have increased the required setback for commercial solar farms from 250 to 1000 feet away from property lines.

Ron Turpin joined Kayla Blakeslee live just after 7:40 a.m., where Kayla opens with asking what guided commissioners to agree on these new setback rules.

“The Department of Planning Services has a charge to take the ‘All in Allen’ plan, which is a conscientious land use plan for Allen County. Their job is to take that and any plan that comes through Allen County, overlay it with that to decide, ‘Is this within or without the plan.'”

“They looked at it through the region, in various counties,” Turpin states as he explains why they decided to move the zones. “They also looked through the lens of that comprehensive plan, because Allen County is different.”

“When they initially proposed the recommendation of the ordinance, they had a 1000-foot setback; it was their opinion that this was necessary to ensure the quality of place.” Turpin says.

He goes into property values and not infringing on the right of people to do what they wish on their property, next, which he says is a very important detail.

Kayla closes by asking what the future impact of this could have on future solar development in Allen County.

“Well, there are a couple of pieces to this,” Turpin begins. “If you want to put solar on your roof, nothing is stopping you; if you have a company, nothing stops those solar panels either. These restrictions are on large-scale 700-acre projects.”

Turpin reinforces that the ruling is not anti-solar; it is to balance, and 1000 feet was not a random number; it is to protect our rural farm ground for a healthy land planning balance.