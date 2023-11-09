Community Crossings Matching Grant Funding To Benefit Northeast Indiana Once Again

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): More state funding is coming to Northeast Indiana for road and bridge projects. More than $17.8 million, all going to 27 communities across Northeast Indiana in an effort to improve area roadways and bridges all part of the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program.

The funds released mark the second round of grants being awarded this year. Of the funds awarded to the Northeast section of the Hoosier State, Allen County received the most with more than $2.6 million in awards going to three communities with $1 million each for Grabill and New Haven and more than $680,000 for Monroeville.

Other northeast counties that received more than $2 million in matching funds are LaGrange, Steuben and Wells counties.