Community Gathers To Honor Corporal Blake Reynolds

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Hundreds gathered at Delta High School on Saturday to honor Corporal Blake Reynolds who was tragically killed after a semi struck his patrol vehicle.

It happened on I-89 near Yorktown earlier this month while he was assisting a disabled truck.

Pastor Brian White, who led the service, said law enforcement was Reynolds’ calling, lived out with courage and a deep devotion to others.

His wife, Allie, thanked first responders and community members for their support, saying her husband believed he was created to protect and serve.

Delaware County Sheriff Tony Skinner described Reynolds as the model of what a deputy should be, noting that his final act, helping a stranger, reflected his true character. Reynolds’ brother, Dustin, told officers in attendance that the badge unites them and that Blake understood that bond.

Reynolds’ father said his son “finished the race well” and expressed hope in seeing him again.

Reynolds was laid to rest at Jones Cemetery with full honors, including a gun salute and bagpipe procession after the service.