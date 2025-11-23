FWPD Responds To Domestic Disturbance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Fort Wayne Police responded to a domestic disturbance on Wildwood Ave. early Sunday morning.

A 911 call came in around 4:45 a.m. regarding a disturbance in the 1100 block of the street. When officers attempted to make contact with the occupants, one appeared to be in distress and unable to exit the house.

The department’s Emergency Services Team, Crisis Response Team and Air Support Unit responded to assist at the scene.

One suspect was taken into custody about 10 minutes later.

No identities have been released at this time.