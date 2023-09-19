FORT WAYNE, Ind (WOWO) — This week commuters can expect traffic pattern changes on I-469.

According to the Indiana Department of Transportation, starting Wednesday, crews will switich traffic on eastbound 1-469 from the inside lanes to the outside lanes while work on the bridge deck overlay above Clinton Street continues.

INDOT says the pattern change will take place sometime between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

Our partners in news at 21 Alive say drivers should anticipate delays on the northbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-496, and the southbound I-69 ramp to eastbound I-469.

Officials encourage drivers to take another route during those times