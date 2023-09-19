September 19, 2023
UPDATE: Police Find One Person Dead Inside Fort Wayne Home

by Josh Williams
UPDATE: Around 8:51 A.M. officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Fox Avenue regarding an unknown problem in which a female had been shot and was unresponsive.  When officers arrived they tried performing life saving measure on the female, but later pronounced her dead.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Corby James Lee at the residence without incident.  He is facing a preliminary charge of Murder.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person was found dead inside a Fort Wayne home on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:00 a.m., police were called to a home on Fox Avenue, near West Creighton for an unknown problem.

Officers say when they arrived they found one person unresponsive. That person was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fort Wayne Police Department are currently investigating. If anyone has information they are asked to contact their Detective Bureau.

