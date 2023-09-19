UPDATE: Police Find One Person Dead Inside Fort Wayne Home

UPDATE: Around 8:51 A.M. officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department responded to the 2300 block of Fox Avenue regarding an unknown problem in which a female had been shot and was unresponsive. When officers arrived they tried performing life saving measure on the female, but later pronounced her dead.

Officers arrested 42-year-old Corby James Lee at the residence without incident. He is facing a preliminary charge of Murder.

