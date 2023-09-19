Monday Night Crash Near Hertiage High School Leaves One Dead, One Critical

One teen has died and another left in serious condition after a Monday night crash near Hertiage High School.

Shortly after 6:00 o’clock on Monday night, Allen County Sheriffs Department responded to single car crash in the area of Houk Road, north of Monroeville Road.

Upon arrivial, first responders found an overturned van that had struck a utility pole and knocked down powerlines in the surrounding area.

According to deputies, the van was traveling northbound on Houk Road when the van left the roadway for unknown reasons. One teen was airlifted to a local hospital in serious condition.

The other teen was pronounced dead at the scene. Police are still investigating the incident.