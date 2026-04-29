Congressman Stutzman Describes Hearing Gunfire in Washington

WASHINGTON, DC (WOWO) Indiana Congressman Marlin Stutzman says he was in close proximity to shots fired during the White House Correspondents Dinner Saturday night in Washington, D.C.

Stutzman said he was seated approximately 50 to 75 feet from where he believes the gunfire occurred while attending the event at the Washington Hilton, according to his account.

He said he heard three to four gunshots from over his left shoulder while eating a salad during the dinner.

Stutzman, a Republican, said the incident highlights concerns about security at large public gatherings and suggested that tighter security protocols may be needed at high-profile venues.

Additional official details about the reported gunfire have not yet been released, and authorities have not provided further confirmation regarding the circumstances surrounding the incident.