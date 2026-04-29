State Initiative Focuses on School Nutrition Standards

The Indiana Department of Education has distributed a voluntary survey to public K-12 schools asking administrators to identify the presence of synthetic dyes in federally funded meal programs, according to the Indiana Capital Chronicle.

The effort follows an executive order issued by Mike Braun directing state agencies to evaluate ultra-processed foods and their potential impact on student health.

The survey focuses on foods served through the National School Lunch and Breakfast Programs and asks schools to report whether they are working with suppliers to reduce additives and provide ingredient transparency.

State officials are specifically reviewing several commonly used artificial dyes, including Red No. 40, Yellow No. 5, Blue No. 1, and others, as part of the data collection effort.

The initiative is part of a broader push from state leadership aimed at improving school nutrition standards and encouraging healthier food options in public schools.

The governor’s order also directed agencies to explore fitness initiatives and expand efforts to promote physical activity and nutrition awareness in K-12 education.

State lawmakers have also debated proposals related to ultra-processed foods in schools, though broader restrictions have faced legislative challenges over definitions and implementation concerns.