Police Say Candidate Found With Suspected Cocaine While Canvassing

FISHERS, IND. (WOWO) Police in Fishers say a State Senate candidate was arrested Sunday night after being found with suspected cocaine while canvassing in a residential neighborhood.

According to Fishers police, 31-year-old Andrew Dezelan was taken into custody after a resident reported suspicious activity involving door-to-door contact in the area.

Officers say Dezelan was located sitting inside a vehicle near a neighborhood clubhouse, where he told police he was canvassing as part of his campaign efforts.

Police say he appeared to be under the influence of narcotics, showing signs including nervous behavior and visible sweating during the encounter.

Authorities say Dezelan attempted to drive away from the scene before being ordered to stop by officers. Police report he complied initially but later resisted when officers attempted to place him in handcuffs.

A search of the vehicle allegedly uncovered a plastic bag containing a white powdery substance that tested positive for cocaine, according to Fishers police.

Dezelan is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on preliminary charges including possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement. Formal charges have not yet been filed.

He is one of four candidates seeking the Democratic nomination in Indiana Senate District 31, according to campaign records.