Construction Begins On First “A Lot to Love” Homes In Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) — Construction is underway on the first two homes in the City of Fort Wayne’s “A Lot to Love” program, an initiative aimed at turning vacant city-owned lots into affordable housing.

Mayor Sharon Tucker visited one of the sites Tuesday at 2806 Fox Avenue to mark the start of construction. The program supports small-scale developers, provides affordable options for first-time homebuyers, and helps strengthen neighborhoods.

“It’s exciting to see the enthusiastic response to A Lot to Love,” Tucker said. “This program has so many benefits — it helps new developers, creates affordable homes, and puts vacant lots back on the tax rolls. I want to see it grow.”

Launched in March, the program identified 29 city-owned lots for potential infill development. So far, 27 lots have been or will soon be transferred to developers. Most of the projects will be single-family homes, with some duplexes and tri-plexes.

The first home on Fox Avenue is being built by Ben Gresham, who grew up in the neighborhood. His three-bedroom, two-bath ranch will be priced for first-time buyers and is expected to hit the market in spring.

Another home is under construction at 3311 Smith Street, where Devin and Rachel McElveen already have a buyer secured.

Jonathan Leist, director of the city’s Community Development Division, said officials plan to expand the program after seeing its early success.

Several participating builders came through the city’s SEED Small-Scale Developers BUILD program, which is supported by the Don Wood Foundation and helps local entrepreneurs get started in real estate development.