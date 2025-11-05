Nuclear Energy Company In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) — A nuclear energy company has announced plans to place their headquarters in Indiana.

In a news release from First American Nuclear (FANCO), the company said the Hoosier state will be home to their headquarters, manufacturing facilities and an energy park.

“Indiana and First American Nuclear joining forces to improve the quality of life for Hoosiers and the American people was an easy decision to make,” said Suzanne Jaworowski, Indiana’s secretary of energy and natural resources. “FANCO has the ability to deliver affordable, sustainable power to light up our rooms, keep us warm in the winter, cool in the summer and rise to the ever-increasing energy demands of an advanced manufacturing and computing economy.”

Back in July, Gov. Braun signed six nuclear energy-related bills, saying he wants to turn the state into a national leader when it comes to sustainable nuclear technology, even without any nuclear power plants.

“Indiana is leading the nation in the next chapter of American energy independence,” Gov. Braun said in the release. “With First American Nuclear planting its roots here, we’re bringing 5,000 high-paying, generational Hoosier jobs while cementing our state as a leader in clean, reliable nuclear power.”

According to the release, the energy park will be designed to be the first in U.S. history to operate in a “closed-fuel cycle,” meaning it will “reprocess and reuse spent nuclear fuel on-site.” The park will include the EAGL-1 SMR, a small modular nuclear reactor. The EAGL-1 design generates 240 megawatts of electricity, powering up to 1.5 million homes from the typical six-reactor cluster.

“In the flurry of America’s nuclear renaissance, Indiana and FANCO found a shared commitment to technical merit, authenticity, and follow-through,” said CEO of First American Nuclear Mike Reinboth. “Collectively, our team has dedicated centuries to nuclear science, resulting in an unmatched nuclear solution that, fittingly, will take root in the crossroads of America.”

FANCO also said they want to have partnerships with technical colleges and universities in Indiana so they can attract and retain talent to develop their energy program and build up a skilled local workforce.