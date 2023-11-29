Construction begins on new farm park in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO) – Construction officially began on a new farm park in New Haven on Wednesday.

New Haven-Adams Township Park Board President Irv Arnold and Park Superintendent Mike Clendenen made the announcement at the park site.

“We anticipate completion of Phase I of Marylands Farm Park in late 2024 or early 2025,” said

Clendenen. “This phase will provide parking, trails and a glimpse at the potential for unique parkland.”

The dream of a farm park began with New Haven resident and owner of the future Marylands Farm Park

Alison Adams. She and her husband live in the historic brick homestead of New Haven’s first farm, established in 1825 by President John Quincy Adams.

The country setting is actually in the City of New Haven. Marylands Farm Park will focus on a sensory trail loop that will set this park apart from most, as it maintains a country environment to enhance the experience.

The asphalt trail will be 8′ wide with a way-finding edge leader strip for those with vision loss, suggested by The League nonprofit. The wheelchair accessible parking lot and trail will weave throughout the property, branching off the main path to go past the farm animals for a “close encounter.” It will also connect communities as a future trailhead for Fort Wayne Trails.

Funding for the park is made possible by foundation grants from English, Bonter, Mitchell and AWS.

This event was Clendenen’s last official event, and he introduced his successor, Nick Goranson.

For more information on Marylands Farm Park, visit marylandsfarmpark.org.