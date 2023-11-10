Construction Projects Making Progress In Sherwood

SHERWOOD, Ohio (WOWO) – A couple of projects in Sherwood, Ohio are making significant steps toward completion.

The largest is the complete reconstruction of the U.S. 127 bridge over the Maumee River, south of Sherwood, which has been closed since early May.

Further north in Sherwood, the closure on Harrison Street that had severed the north and south ends of the village for weeks on end has come to a conclusion. That street is being widened on ether side and new curbs and sidewalks have been added.