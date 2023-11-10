November 10, 2023
Local News

Car Pelted With Bullets In Hotel Parking Lot

by Derek Decker0
(Source: http://tinyurl.com/gmwx5hp License: http://tinyurl.com/p4devpc)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A car was pelted with bullets early Friday morning in a Fort Wayne hotel parking lot.

Just before 6:30, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Springhill Suites hotel off of New Vision Drive on the city’s north side. The call was made for a disturbance between a male and a female, and multiple callers reported gunshots being fired.

Prior to officers’ arrival, the male suspect fled on foot, triggering lockdowns of several businesses in the area. The man was located in a wooded area nearby about a half hour and was taken into custody.

Both a vehicle and parts of the hotel sustained gunshot damage.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

Related posts

Fort Wayne City Council approves use of ARPA funds for projects

Ian Randall

Medical device company expanding to Whitley County

Caleb Hatch

Man injured in house explosion

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.