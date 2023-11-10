Car Pelted With Bullets In Hotel Parking Lot

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A car was pelted with bullets early Friday morning in a Fort Wayne hotel parking lot.

Just before 6:30, the Allen County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Springhill Suites hotel off of New Vision Drive on the city’s north side. The call was made for a disturbance between a male and a female, and multiple callers reported gunshots being fired.

Prior to officers’ arrival, the male suspect fled on foot, triggering lockdowns of several businesses in the area. The man was located in a wooded area nearby about a half hour and was taken into custody.

Both a vehicle and parts of the hotel sustained gunshot damage.