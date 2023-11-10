Recreational Marijuana Unlikely to be For Sale Until Next Summer in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO) – While 57 percent of Ohioans cast ballots in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana in the Buckeye State, it’s not legal just yet.

Results from Tuesday’s election show the majority of Ohio voters in Tuesday’s election approved State Issue 2, which legalizes the possession and use of marijuana by those 21 and over. It also allows the state to create the Division of Cannabis Control, under the umbrella of the Ohio Department of Commerce.

But non-medical marijuana is not yet available to buy in dispensaries, and there are no entities licensed to sell it in Ohio. While the initiated statute from Tuesday’s election will take effect December 6, it will likely be next summer before the Division of Cannabis Control completes the rules and licensing process for non-medical cannabis.

Sales of it won’t begin until licenses are issued and facilities are certified.