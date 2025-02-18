Controversial Bill Has Been Halted

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Overwhelming opposition from county officials along with citizen groups has likely stopped a Republican bill to shift authority from Counties to the state when it comes to site selection for wind and solar farms along with other utility projects.

Inside Indiana Business reports that supporters of House Bill 16-28 say it will enable the state to attract more businesses.

Meanwhile, opponents say it’s nothing more than Big Government overreach and forcing ugly, unreliable energy on unwilling towns.