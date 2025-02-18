February 19, 2025
Local News

Controversial Bill Has Been Halted

by David Scheie0

STATEWIDE, Ind. (WOWO) — Overwhelming opposition from county officials along with citizen groups has likely stopped a Republican bill to shift authority from Counties to the state when it comes to site selection for wind and solar farms along with other utility projects.

Inside Indiana Business reports that supporters of House Bill 16-28 say it will enable the state to attract more businesses.

Meanwhile, opponents say it’s nothing more than Big Government overreach and forcing ugly, unreliable energy on unwilling towns.

Related posts

AG Curtis Hill launches multistate investigation into Google

Heather Starr

Warsaw Mother, Daughter Charged in Hydrocodone Dealing Theft

Kylie Havens

“Best Places to Work” list includes several local companies

Darrin Wright

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.