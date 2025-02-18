Polar Vortexes Becoming More Frequent

NATIONWIDE, (WOWO) — If the return of the Polar Vortex this week has you thinking that it keeps coming back more often…you’re right.

Most of the US was plunged into temperatures below freezing this week, just in time for a series of winter storms to cause havoc nationwide.

National Weather Service tracking shows that this week’s polar vortex pattern is the 10th to dip into the continental US this winter season.

An average winter sees only 2 or 3 of them.

Air temperatures across the great plains reached double digits below zero as the week began, and lows of ten above reached as low as Austin and Atlanta.

Much of the Mid-Atlantic expected heavy snow and ice at mid-week.