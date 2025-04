STATEWIDE, (WOWO) — Indiana lawmakers have tightened rules on where sex offenders can move.

Governor Braun signed House Enrolled Act 1687, written by Rep. Ben Smaltz (R-Auburn).

The law requires judges to review family ties, housing, and job access before allowing a move to a new county.

A judge in that county must also approve the relocation so law enforcement stays informed.

Smaltz says the law is designed to better protect Hoosier communities.