Honor Flight Marks Milestone with 50th Flight

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WOWO): It was a cool, crystal clear morning at the 122nd Air National Guard Base in Fort Wayne. And, it was there that 83 veterans gathered together to have breakfast, enjoy fellowship with one another and then, with their chaperones, to take off for the Nation’s Capitol.

The flight took off just after dawn broke, at about 7:30 and included veterans of the Korean War, Cold War and Vietnam. Among them, two bronze star and two purple heart veterans.

Officials say that 4500 veterans are still waiting to take an Honor Flight, and that as a result, a 5th flight has been added.

A welcome home reception is set for this evening at Fort Wayne International Airport. Touchdown is expected at about 9-PM, so those wanting to celebrate the veterans and the flight will want to arrive by about 8:00.

WOWO sincerely thanks our veterans today and every day and congratulates Honor Flight of Northeast Indiana.